Dying art of tilla embroidery on Pashmina being featured at G20 by Pashmina.com

Published: Tue 30 May 2023, 4:50 PM Last updated: Tue 30 May 2023, 4:52 PM

Pashmina.com is taking the initiative to revive interest in the dying art of tilla by displaying its most resplendent pieces to a global audience

Pashmina.com, a well-known luxury art venture, is taking the initiative to promote and revive the dying art of tilla/zari at the upcoming G20 summit. At this prestigious platform, Pashmina.com strives to highlight the exquisite artistry and cultural significance of tilla/zari's work. By featuring this traditional craft, Pashmina.com seeks to promote the rich legacy of the artists behind it, as well as revive interest and appreciation for this timeless art form.

Tilla or zari is an intricate embroidery technique that is believed to have originated in the remote village of Zari (Iran). It came to Kashmir with the migration of a revered Muslim saint Shah-e-Hamdan who was accompanied by his 700 followers, the majority of them being craftsmen. Later, Mughal monarchs elevated the art form as they were highly impressed by its exquisiteness. They used tilla needlework in their royal palaces. It was known as the most meticulous embellishment of fabrics with gold and silver threads that created elaborate patterns and motifs.

The technique of tilla/zari calls for a high level of dexterity and accuracy. Artisans cautiously use metallic threads dipped in real gold or silver to adorn Pashmina, to form magnificent, artistic pieces. These designs range from traditional patterns inspired by architecture and mythology to more contemporary patterns like floral vines and geometric designs. By using precious metals like gold and silver threads, artisans aim at adding a touch of opulence and grandeur to the finished pieces.

Reviving the traditional craftsmanship of tilla dozi

Unfortunately, due to numerous factors, the art of tilla/zari has been gradually fading away in modern times. The reasons include the availability of cheap alternatives and an overall decline in its patronage. By showcasing this dying art at the G20 summit, Pashmina.com aims to draw attention and shine a spotlight on the unparalleled craftsmanship, rich heritage, and cultural significance of this luxury art form.

In addition to showcasing magnificent tilla/zari designs, the exhibition by Pashmina.com will explore the lives of the utmost skilled artists who have dedicated their lives to perfecting this intricate artwork. Through this heritage display of Tilla hand embroidery, the company intends to raise global awareness about the need of conserving and promoting traditional handicrafts. The motive is to revive interest in tilla/zari to foster a renewed appreciation for this art form, promote its continued existence, and offer economic opportunities for the skilled artisans involved.

The inclusion of tilla/zari embroidery at the G20 summit is a testament that tradition and modernity can harmoniously coexist. By bridging the gap between the past and the present, it demonstrates how ancient crafts can be relevant in the contemporary world.

Pashmina.com has worked with the most skilful tilla/zari artists to develop innovative designs that fuse vintage themes with modern silhouettes. This fusion of traditional workmanship and modern aesthetics gives the art form a fresh perspective and increases its accessibility and appeal to a wider global audience.