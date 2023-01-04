DXB Sky Watches offers an exciting collection of pre-owned luxury watches

The pre-owned luxury watch brand in Dubai has consistently recorded growth year after year and even though their timepieces are highly priced, they make more sales than the average watch brand

Wristwatches are more than just fashion accessories. They are an important component of fashion and style, but more than that, wristwatches are considered investments and assets. Many people buy luxury wristwatches to invest in high-value assets and these timepieces not only provide a window for investments but an accessory that’s befitting of the latest fashion and style.

Despite being excellent investment opportunities, the cost of owning luxury timepieces has deterred many from seizing the opportunities that abound. This is quintessentially what makes DXB Sky Watches a growing brand in Dubai. DXB Sky Watches is a pre-owned luxury watch auction house that offers a unique collection of luxury watches at affordable rates. Think of a company that helps people make the investments they want in luxury timepieces without spending a fortune.

Established in 2020, DXB Sky Watches has become a reference point for business growth success in Dubai. Heider Rostam, CEO of DXB Sky Watches, sparked public interest when they announced that the auction house was selling some of its luxury timepieces for Dh2 million and doing so in tens of units every month. This feat is unmatched in the Dubai market and has left many wondering how a three-year-old company is going toe-to-toe with the giants in Dubai.

“We are not self-seeking entrepreneurs looking to make a profit,” said Rostam. “At DXB Sky Watches, we prioritise customer satisfaction and experiences over our desires as a business. As often as we can, we introduce new collections of luxury watches so there is always an updated lineup of luxury timepieces in our store. For the growth we enjoy, let’s say our clients understand the value we place on them and how our products are worthy investments. Which is why we enjoy the growing patronage.”

DXB Sky Watches is home to an array of pre-owned, high-end luxury watches from brands such as Rolex, Richard Mille, Patek Philippe, Audemars Peugeot, and other top brands around the world.