DWE celebrates the role of women in business

Dazzling Women Entrepreneurs Group (DWE) hosted its first icebreaker event at the Crowne Plaza Dubai, Jumeirah Hotel, on December 16, 2021. DWE is a global social networking platform founded by Pushpa Jaleel to support women empowerment and SMEs.

The event received positive feedback and was attended by Dr Yaqoob Al Ali, executive director and private advisor for the office of Sheikh Juma Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum; Maktoum Almarzouqi, director, Almarzouqi Group; Sameera Rizwan Sajan and Shabnam N Kassam, directors at Danube; Shilpa Shirodkar, Bollywood actress; Dr Shams Abdullah Alamro, international judge of human rights at United Nations; Dr Jean Shahdadpuri, MD, Nikai Group of Companies; Juhi Y Khan, founder, Future Philanthropist CSR Company, and Lara Tabet, TV presenter.

Speaking about building a business, Jaleel saidthat sixty two per cent of women business owners are between the ages of 40-59 years. She further said: “Networking is an investment in your business. Building business relationships are highly important in the UAE, therefore, stay connected, bond and network.

” Jaleel said that gender is not a necessary criteria to achieve big in the entrepreneurial world. On the topic of personal growth for women in business today, Jaleel advises: “Showcase your passion. Make your goals visible through your character and your actions. Learn from one another and lead an enriched professional life.”

Jaleel has also announced her interest to train, mentor, and share her experiences and knowledge with young online women business owners.