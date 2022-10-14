DVCOM showcases smart intercom for intelligent building access, home control

Unveils Akuvox’s new smart home brand akubela encompassing AI, SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies

with the launch of akubela smart home at this Gitex, Akuvox now promises to take whole-home intelligence solution to a new level.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 5:14 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 5:17 PM

A top global provider of smart AIoT products and solutions is eyeing a renewed foray into the UAE market and the wider region after entering an exclusive partnership deal with leading value-added ICT distributors DVCOM this Gitex Global 2022.

China-headquartered smart intercom pioneers Akuvox exhibited their newly launched smart home brand akubela for the first time in the history of the Middle East’s biggest tech gathering, attracting the interest of visitors from around the world.

“Akuvox strives to unleash the power of technologies with a diverse selection of smart doorphones that fit for different scenarios, a mobile intercom APP-SmartPlus, a powerful property management portal, all designed to deliver unparalleled smart intercom service which is managed, provisioned and monitored via Akuvox Cloud.,” said DVCOM MD Renjan George on the final day of the five-day event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

So, what sets Akuvox apart?

“We talk about the safety aspects of UAE all the time but at this event we showcased what it feels like, literally, through our Akuvox system encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI), SIP, Android, cloud, security, and other advanced technologies,” added George while explaining how an Akuvox smart intercom “leverages vast fields of technologies for smart building access.”

“Akuvox smart intercom caters to not only modern building installation but also old building retrofitting. Upgrading to a smart intercom that supports audio and video communication often involves expensive, time-consuming rewiring for buildings. However, with the cost-effective Akuvox's 2-wire SIP video intercoms, installers can reuse the existing 2-wire cables to install Akuvox intercom devices,” he said while talking about Akuvox’s use in all kinds of buildings – old and new alike.

“And the long data transmission distance of up to 300 meters between devices makes it possible to deploy the system for large installs.”

However, with the launch of akubela smart home at this Gitex, Akuvox, he said, now promises to take whole-home intelligence solution to a new level by keeping an eye on your home’s energy usage, arming your doors when you leave for work, playing your favourite playlist when you return home and the built-in voice assistant helping you with chores, said George.

“For one thing, with akubela, which conjoins disparate subsystems such as intercoms, security panels, gateways, dimmers, and sensors, residents are able to say goodbye to chaotic walls. Moreover, residents can enjoy the supreme audio and video communication experience and open the door remotely for visitors on their mobile phones wherever they are, improving property security and resident experience,” he added.

The broad compatibility of akubela system allows HyPanel to integrate and be integrated with 3rd-party systems and platforms easily for residents to be able to use it to create a harmonious ecosystem.