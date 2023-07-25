Dutco and Ellington Properties to develop high-end residential projects in Dubai

New waterfront developments in Dubai to be launched under the Dutco Ellington brand

Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 8:30 AM

Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, is collaborating with Dutco, a leading conglomerate with operations in real estate, construction, hospitality, trading, and energy, to develop several premium residential developments in major communities across Dubai, under the Dutco Ellington brand.

In the first phase of collaboration, Dutco Ellington will launch two new waterfront projects, bringing beautifully crafted developments and high-quality lifestyles to more communities in Dubai.

Tariq Baker, vice chairman and managing director at Dutco, said: "We look forward to working with Ellington Properties on residential developments in Dubai. They are a natural partner given Dutco’s long-standing commitment to the highest standards in everything we do. Our expansion in property development brings together Dutco’s extensive real estate expertise and its top-tier construction arm, which is renowned for its quality and on-time delivery."

Joseph Thomas, co-founder at Ellington Properties, said: “Dutco will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our joint projects. With our shared commitment to quality, through our collaboration, we will continue to make our mark on Dubai’s real estate landscape. We’re excited to be launching new projects in Dubai and will continue to do so as Ellington Properties continues to grow."

The collaboration forms part of Ellington Properties’ strategy for a new era of expansion as the company expands its portfolio of developments in the Emirate. Ellington Properties will bring its signature design-led philosophy and expertise to larger projects.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Ellington Beach House and Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, The Quayside and The Crestmark in Business Bay, DT1 in Downtown Dubai, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews, and Harrington House, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle; as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.