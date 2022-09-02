Durham School Dubai opens its new branch school in DIP

Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 3:47 PM

Durham School Dubai recently opened in outstanding campus in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) on August 29. To mark the occasion, Dr Abdulla Al Karam, director general, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), attended a ribbon cutting event followed by a tour of the school where he met with the pupils and teachers.

Durham School Dubai is a branch of the prestigious 600-year-old UK school and sets out confidently to deliver the standards, ethos and traditions associated with high quality UK independent education and Durham’s proud heritage. Academic attainment is high on the agenda and the school is committed to traditional education with a strong emphasis on teaching. Comprehensive pastoral support for the students is at the heart of Durham School with kindness engrained in the school’s values. Skilled and experienced teachers recruited from the UK ensure that the students thrive academically and socially all with the unifying aim of building ‘Confidence for Life’.

Nick Millen OBE, chairman of governors, Durham School Dubai, said: "We were delighted to welcome Dr Abdullla to Durham School to mark this historic event. We are excited to bring Durham School to Dubai making this great British institution, with its traditional approach and deep-rooted values, available to the vibrant multi-national, multicultural population of the UAE."

Kieran McLaughlin, headmaster Durham School UK, said: "Following the successful opening of Durham schools in Qatar and in Kenya, we are delighted to see Durham School Dubai open. With its strategic location and excellent facilities, Durham School Dubai brings an uncompromising dedication to quality education and I am confident that Durham School Dubai will quickly establish a strong reputation in the region."

Dr Karam said: "Durham School is joining the Dubai private school community at a very special time – we can all feel the excitement of a new academic year; of being together; of building something new; and of being in a place that moves forward fast. Students at Durham will benefit from an education steeped in hundreds of years of history, alongside modern facilities and innovative teaching practices. We welcome Durham School, its staff, parents and students to our community."