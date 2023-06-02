Duplicate MGD showroom in Pakistan shut down by authorities

Malabar Gold and Diamonds (MGD) has won a major legal battle against brand impersonation in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Published: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 2:26 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Jun 2023, 2:28 PM

The case was filed by the brand against Muhammad Faizan, a Pakistani national, who was operating a jewellery store illegally in the name of MGD in Islamabad, Pakistan. In addition to using the brand name and other trademarks of MGD to operate his jewellery store, Faizan also managed social media pages in Pakistan using the brand name, brand ambassadors, and product images of MGD.

Upon the filing of the civil case by the legal team of MGD, the Pakistani court immediately ordered the takedown of all ‘Malabar Gold and Diamonds’ sign boards and to stop all usage of the brand name and trademarks. M P Ahammed, chairman at Malabar Group, said: “Ours is a business that has been established on the foundation of trust. The brand value that we have painstakingly built over the years is very dear to us and any attempts to exploit the goodwill and reputation of the brand will be prevented.”