Dune releases Ramadan Collection

Discover Dune London’s Ramadan Collection for 2022, a beautifully curated capsule collection of timeless footwear and accessories, designed for Holy Month and beyond. Whether honouring traditions at home or gathering for celebratory Iftar and Suhoor with friends and family, no outfit is complete without the perfect pair of shoes.
Elegant and feminine silhouettes are dressed in luxurious textures, exclusively sourced materials and sumptuous satin fabrics for a truly special, one-of-a-kind collection. Shimmering metallics are paired with soft, natural accents of blush, oyster, sage and ecru to compliment modest dressing.
Eye-catching embellishment and intricate trims carefully sourced by Dune London’s in-house designers continue to deliver that something special. Crystal cluster jewels and decorative necklace trims adorn slim stiletto heels, modern mules and elevated slingback silhouettes, offering beautiful keepsake pieces.
Must-have satin slip-on heels, jewel-encrusted block heel mules and twinkling flat sandals offer statement, yet versatile day to evening options.
Matching bejewelled crossbody and top handle handbags serve as the ultimate plus-one to bring to every celebration whilst ensuring perfectly coordinated style.
Lending itself to a truly joyous occasion to be celebrated in style, Dune London’s captivating and exclusive Ramadan footwear and accessory collection exudes elegance and effortless, everyday glamour.
