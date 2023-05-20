Dune London launches Kids SS23 collection

For the first time in its 30-year history, Dune London has unveiled its kids’ footwear collection. The new collection is inspired by the premium design ethos of the adult collection, focusing on cool-for-school shoes, and miniature versions of best-selling styles.
Expertly created in Dune London’s signature style with premium design and long-lasting comfort, the kids’ range focuses on a timeless collection of summer sandals alongside miniature versions of best-selling adult styles. Designed by the talented in-house team behind the grown-up range, the kids’ collection features the same approach to detail, design and premium quality.
As a footwear and accessories specialist, Dune London is devoted to crafting trend-led collections with distinct character and considered detailing whilst combining both comfort and style.
The Dune Group has grown to become an influential, dynamic and internationally renowned business; designing, producing and distributing shoes and accessories for men and women across a multitude of platforms and global markets.
TeachMeCode's unique approach to education and job placement has the potential to revolutionise the way students learn and connect with potential employers
With its state-of-the-art fitness offerings, rejuvenating spa treatments, and now, the partnership with Rowe, Seven is the ultimate sanctuary for those who prioritise well-being