Dune London launches Kids SS23 collection

Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:05 PM Last updated: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:33 PM

For the first time in its 30-year history, Dune London has unveiled its kids’ footwear collection. The new collection is inspired by the premium design ethos of the adult collection, focusing on cool-for-school shoes, and miniature versions of best-selling styles.

Expertly created in Dune London’s signature style with premium design and long-lasting comfort, the kids’ range focuses on a timeless collection of summer sandals alongside miniature versions of best-selling adult styles. Designed by the talented in-house team behind the grown-up range, the kids’ collection features the same approach to detail, design and premium quality.

As a footwear and accessories specialist, Dune London is devoted to crafting trend-led collections with distinct character and considered detailing whilst combining both comfort and style.

The Dune Group has grown to become an influential, dynamic and internationally renowned business; designing, producing and distributing shoes and accessories for men and women across a multitude of platforms and global markets.