Dune London launches Eid collection 2022

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 12:57 PM

Be the best-dressed guest in Dune London’s Mavery platform sandals. The satin designed trendy platform soles and leg-lengthening high block heels are guaranteed to elevate your look. The jewel-embellished front creates a statement look that ticks off all the evening style boxes. Complete with a thin, buckle-fastened ankle strap, wear yours for instant after-dark appeal.

Tick the evening style boxes with Dune London’s Maive Mules. Designed with luxuriously smooth satin, the elegantly pointed toe is embellished with deluxe jewel stones for an ultra-chic look. Complete with a timelessly stylish stiletto heel.