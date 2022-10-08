Dune London launches AW22 collection

Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

From new and exciting styles to timeless and iconic pieces, customers can now explore a wide array of Dune London’s new collection of shoes, bags and accessories. Founded in 1992 by Daniel Rubin, Dune London is an affordable luxury footwear and accessories brand that has grown to become an influential, dynamic and internationally renowned business, designing, producing, and distributing shoes and accessories for men and women across a multitude of platforms and global markets. Through its latest collection, customers can stow their must-haves in stylish, compact and practical purses. Choose between clasp and zip-around fastening. Choose from quilted or reptilian textures for a luxe finish. Whether you need a matching shoe and bag combo for a wedding, anniversary, or any other ultra-special occasion, Dune London provides the perfect match with its collection of coordinated shoes and bags.