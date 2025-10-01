Dune Buggy Dubai strengthens desert offerings with premium fleet on 15th anniversary

Dune Buggy Dubai, a licensed desert adventure operator under Dubai Tourism (DTCM), is marking 15 years of operations in the UAE with the launch of its new 2025 buggy fleet and an expansion of guided experiences across its booking office in Deira, Dubai, and desert camps in Lahbab and Al Badayer.

“Completing 15 years is not just a milestone for us, but also a reflection of how Dubai’s tourism sector has matured over the past decade,” said, CEO of Dune Buggy Dubai. “The emirate has become a global hub for adventure tourism, and our goal has always been to combine international safety standards with the authentic desert experience that makes Dubai unique.”

Tours range from private buggy rides on exclusive lands to night safaris and family-friendly packages, with multilingual guides and support staff on-site. Safety remains central, with professional supervision, sanitised helmets, and protective gear provided on every ride.

“Adventure travel is evolving, and today’s customers expect flexibility, safety, and experiences that can be shared with family and friends,” added the CEO. “Our investment in the 2025 fleet reflects this shift, ensuring that whether someone is booking a high-powered two-seater or a family SUV-style buggy, they receive the same level of quality and professionalism.”

The company has grown into one of the most recognised adventure tour providers in the emirate, delivering more than 1,000 tours annually to residents and international visitors. Its fleet now includes the latest high-performance models such as the Can-Am Maverick R, Can-Am X3 Turbo RR, and Polaris RZR Pro R, designed for both thrill-seekers and families looking for safe, memorable desert experiences.

For further information, Dune Buggy Dubai can be contacted through its booking office located in the Dubai Insurance Building on Al Rigga Road, Deira, Dubai. The company also welcomes guests at its desert camp in Al Badayer, Sharjah. Operating seven days a week, 24 hours a day, Dune Buggy Dubai offers continuous customer support. Enquiries may be directed via phone at +971 56 169 7880 and for more details, visit the official website.