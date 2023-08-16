Dulsco People partners with Smart Box Industries

Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 5:14 PM

We have all heard of the phrase ‘think outside the box’, but Dulsco People is thinking inside the box, too, thanks to a new partnership with the region’s pioneering modular construction company, Smart Box Industries.

Dulsco People, part of Dulsco Group, has signed a two-year agreement with Smart Box to outsource nearly 30 skilled employees including drivers, painters, fabricators, welders and electricians, under Dulsco’s employment hubs.

Antony Marke, COO, Dulsco People, said: “Dulsco People is renowned for employing, training and retaining candidates for clients. Our trusted end to end services empower governments, and organisations large and small to unlock their teams’ full potential. We’re proud to help power industries in a wide and diverse range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, commerce and aviation, and are delighted to add Smart Box to our ever-expanding list of clients. We are confident that this agreement is the start of a long-term partnership and look forward to applying our unrivalled expertise and innovation for the next two years and beyond.”

Smart Box Industries is the Middle East’s leader in modular construction with Shipping Containers. Based in Dubai and operating globally, the company has served hundreds of clients for the last 25 years, with more than 600 successful projects under its belt. Smart Box designs, manufactures, transports and installs permanent and temporary architectural projects worldwide, delivering high-quality, high-speed construction projects across a wealth of industries. The company is trusted by a diverse range of high-profile clients, including government organisations, master developers, hospitality operators and event organisers, and has delivered a wealth of household name projects like Dubai’s Last Exit, the DP World Innovation Centre, Dubai Design District projects, a bus stop in JLT, an RTA exhibition stand that resembles a Dubai Metro train, and Dubai Creek Harbour’s dining and entertainment destination and many more.

Arjun Menon, CEO, Smart Box Industries, said: “Our mission is to deliver superior modular construction that positively transforms communities. We are driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, leveraging quality education, innovative technology, eco-friendly solutions – and a brilliant workforce. We are delighted to partner with Dulsco People, who, with their unrivalled experience, expertise and approach, will bring out the very best in our people.”

Under the agreement, team members will be deployed to work exclusively for Smart Box. Benefits such as living at Dulsco’s state-of-the-art accommodation, featuring great sports and recreational facilities, comprehensive medical services and countless other benefits that are crucial to well-being.

“Dulsco People know that comfortable, welcoming accommodation is essential to wellness and happiness, which in turn leads to increased productivity and efficiency for our clients,” said Marke. “We are honoured to be officially recognised as leading the way in raising accommodation standards, and proudly operate nearly 20 complexes across the UAE.

Dulsco People’s end-to-end services include job-specific recruitment, onboarding, training, welfare, employee lifecycle management and compliance, with a solution-focussed approach that helps clients meet their own – or government-imposed – targets in relation to diversity, sustainability, Emiratisation and more.

The company also continues to invest in new initiatives covering safety, training, education and career development, including safety telematics and initiatives, which has created a culture that priorities safe driving and secure commuting; the Dulsco Training Academy, which educates teams on operating industrial vehicles safely; and language courses to improve English proficiency and enhance career prospects.