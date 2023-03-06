Dulsco acquires Advance Global Recruitment as part of international expansion plans

Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 5:47 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 5:50 PM

Dulsco Group announced recently it has acquired Edinburgh-based Advance Global Recruitment Ltd (AGR), specialists in energy recruitment. This acquisition follows Dulsco Group’s purchase of Parisima Talent in July 2022.

The purchase of AGR, with offices in Scotland and the UAE and clients across 70 countries, brings specialist oil, gas and renewables expertise and international reach and builds on Dulsco Group’s capabilities in this space.

“The acquisition of AGR is a significant milestone for Dulsco Group as it will accelerate growth both in the UAE and, critically, in new international markets. We are very excited by the drive and tenacity founders Stuart Hunter and Cameron Taylor bring to the group, along with all of their talented team. As we worked through this transaction, it was clear that their solution-based engagements are a natural fit and AGR’s client and people focused culture echoes Dulsco’s own. It is an exciting addition to the group”, remarked David Stockton, CEO, Dulsco Group.

Hunter, CEO, Advance Global Recruitment Ltd (AGR) said: “I’m proud of what the team has achieved in the past 10 years, positioning AGR as leaders in energy recruitment and I am looking forward to taking AGR to the next level, joining forces with Dulsco Group, and combining our talent.”

Lumina Capital Advisers acted as lead financial adviser to Dulsco LLC during the acquisition process. Stockton commented: “Lumina was instrumental in ensuring that our collective objectives were met, while minimising our risk. They ran an extremely professional process and the attention to detail and deep understanding of Middle East/UK cross border M&A transaction issues was a key factor that contributed to the success of this deal.”

George Traub, managing partner at Lumina, said: “We are delighted with the successful outcome of this deal. The Dulsco team was a pleasure to work with, and the collaborative efforts on their part helped to ensure the deal process was efficient and cost effective. We continue to see significant M&A activity in the energy and related sectors between the Middle East and the UK, supported by bi-lateral trade and investment initiatives between the two regions."