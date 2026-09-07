Dubiz expands 24/7 UAE business setup support for international founders

Dubai-based business setup consultancy Dubiz has expanded its 24/7 support service for international founders, allowing entrepreneurs across different time zones to access guidance on company formation, licensing and related requirements around the clock.

The move comes as Dubai continues to attract new international businesses. In the first quarter of 2026, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce welcomed 562 new British companies and 211 French companies, reflecting continued interest from overseas founders and investors.

With enquiries increasingly coming from markets across Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, the company said access to business setup information is no longer limited to conventional UAE working hours.

Dubiz said its advisers are available via phone, WhatsApp and email to respond to queries related to mainland and free zone setup, licensing, residence visas, banking, taxation and business structures.

The round-the-clock model is intended to support founders who may be researching company formation, comparing jurisdictions or preparing documentation from outside the UAE.

“A founder may have a question late at night or early in the morning, depending on where they are in the world. We were seeing that gap show up in our own enquiries. Our 24/7 model ensures they get expert guidance when they need it, without waiting for the next day,” said Hanan Shah, commercial director at Dubiz.

The initiative emphasizes the UAE's broader economic agenda of supporting entrepreneurs and making the country more accessible to global investors.

"Dubai's 'Dubai It' ethos encourages bold ideas, while Dubiz's 24/7 model aims to remove a practical barrier for founders exploring opportunities in the UAE," Shah added.

The expanded support model reflects a wider shift in the business setup sector, where international founders increasingly expect faster access to information before travelling to the UAE or committing to a particular structure or jurisdiction.

For consultancies serving a global client base, this has made responsiveness across time zones a more practical part of the setup process, particularly during the early stages of market entry.

The development comes as Dubai continues to position itself as a regional base for international businesses, supported by a diverse commercial ecosystem and growing cross-border investment activity.

For more information, visit: www.dubiz.co.