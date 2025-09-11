Dubai’s WeProperties attracts 600 users in two months with fractional ownership model

WeProperties has launched a regulated platform designed to make real estate investment in Dubai and the UAE accessible to investors worldwide. The company enables users to purchase fractional shares in ready-to-let properties with all investments officially registered and client funds secured in segregated bank accounts.

Founded by Ibrahim Alanqar, WeProperties is focused on building trust and transparency in property investment while reducing entry barriers for individual investors. The company manages all aspects of property ownership, including tenant placement, maintenance, and sales, providing investors with a simple way to access Dubai’s real estate market and earn rental income.

“WeProperties was built on the belief that investing should be accessible to everyone regardless of age, gender, or background. We want to give people the tools to start building wealth early and confidently,” said Alanqar.

Since its launch two months ago, WeProperties has registered more than 600 users and is continuing to grow. Its regulated structure under the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) provides a secure environment for investors, offering transparency in both property selection and fund management.

The platform is available to investors globally, with a focus on building regional credibility before expanding further. Alanqar said the company aims to create opportunities for groups that have been historically underrepresented in real estate investment.

“We are committed to removing barriers and making property investment straightforward and inclusive. Our goal is to make it possible for anyone to participate in an asset class that has often been out of reach,” he added.

WeProperties is headquartered in Dubai and offers services internationally under its DFSA license. Dubai’s real estate sector continues to attract international attention and WeProperties is seeking to provide secure access to this growing market through a regulated and transparent platform.

Fractional ownership has gained traction globally as an investment model, offering flexibility and accessibility for investors seeking diversification. WeProperties’ approach caters to first-time and experienced investors by combining technology, compliance, and professional property management services.

The company’s short-term objectives are to raise awareness of its brand and business model while building trust among investors. Medium-term goals include establishing WeProperties as a leading platform for regulated real estate investments, with a long-term vision of becoming a globally recognised brand connecting investors worldwide to Dubai’s property market.

For more information, visit https://we.properties.