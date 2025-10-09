  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai's V Zone unveils conversational AI for vehicle fleets

The groundbreaking V Zone AI platform uses conversational commands to deliver instant fleet data, aiming to boost business productivity and tech innovation in the UAE

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 4:16 PM

Dubai-based technology leader V Zone International LLC has launched V Zone AI, a first-of-its-kind conversational AI assistant designed to drive efficiency in the UAE's competitive business landscape. The new platform gives business owners and managers the ability to get immediate, vital data on their operations simply by speaking or typing questions in plain language.

Developed entirely at V Zone’s R&D lab in Dubai, the AI assistant tackles a primary pain point in the industry: The overwhelming complexity of traditional fleet software. Instead of digging through menus and reports, a manager can now ask: “Which driver has the best fuel efficiency score this month?” or “Show me all vehicles that are due for maintenance,” and receive an instant, clear response. This intuitive system eliminates the need for extensive user training and allows for faster, data-driven decision-making.

Engineered specifically for the dynamic GCC market, V Zone AI directly supports the UAE’s strategic goal of fostering a competitive, knowledge-driven economy. The platform delivers critical intelligence to sectors from logistics to construction, empowering them to significantly cut operational costs, enhance safety protocols, and unlock sustainable growth.

“Our vision was to make complex data simple and accessible,” said Dr Anwar Mohammed, managing director of V Zone International. “V Zone AI is more than an innovation; it’s the future of intelligent fleet management. We are providing a powerful tool that transforms complex fleet data into profit and strategy, all through the power of a simple conversation.”

The launch event highlighted the core leadership team responsible for the innovation. The panel featured Dr Shareef N M, operations manager; Rafi Pallipuram, director; Shabeer Ali, director of business development; Shenulal, IT manager; and Mujeebulla and Abdul Rauf, directors.

For more information, visit: www.vzoneai.com.