Dubai's Pink Wave: Falling for the charm of K-Content

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 6:58 PM

Dubai's bustling City Walk was painted with the vibrant hues of K-content, thanks to the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA). Their innovative pop-up, 'Kim's House', backed by the Dubai government, captivated tourists from November 4 to the 11.

This ground-breaking pop-up space offered an immersive experience into diverse K-content ranging from K-pop, fashion, drama, gaming, animation, webtoons, to K-Food. Visitors had a delightful time exploring themed spaces such as a dress room, living room, playroom, bath room, and kitchen, each offering a fresh taste of K-content.

The dress room, a fusion of K-Pop and fashion, exhibited stage costumes from famous K-Pop idols like Blackpink and aespa, allowing visitors to try on traditional hanboks and contemporary outfits and indulge in the allure of K-fashion.

In the living room, highlights from popular K-dramas and K-Pop music videos were screened, and events like K-Pop dance challenges added to the fun. The playroom's latest VR and arcade games presented an impressive sight of visitors engaging with new challenges.

The bath room, adorned with Pinkfong characters, was a hit among kids, while the kitchen, blending K-Food with webtoons, offered a space to experience the harmony of gastronomy and art.

Visitors from various backgrounds shared, "We were drawn in by the charming pink that caught our eye at City Walk. The rich array of experiences and sights was satisfying, and we made unexpectedly delightful memories."

Kim Chulmin, head of KOCCA’s overseas business team, said: "This pop-up house exemplified the influence of K-content in Dubai, and we will continue to focus on promoting Korean culture in various forms."