Dubai’s most elite global fashion event - The International Fashion Runway achieves massive success at their inaugural edition

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 2:50 PM

The International Fashion Runway proudly presented by Al Haramain Perfumes as the Title Sponsor with Co-Sponsor Infinity Group & ARK Middle East, founded and organized by Neha Silva, concluded their latest event on May 25th at the Dubai World Trade Center with resounding success. The event attracted fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, models, top international fashion designers, fashion and film celebrities, fashion influencers, affluent consumers, fashion scouts, casting directors, model agencies and media from around the globe, solidifying its status as a premier event in the fashion calendar.

The International Fashion Runway showcased an array of stunning collections from both established and emerging designers, reflecting the latest trends and innovations in the fashion world. Attendees were treated to a spectacular display of creativity and craftsmanship, with each runway segment presenting unique and inspiring design visions.

Neha Silva, the visionary behind The International Fashion Runway, expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "This event has surpassed all expectations, and I am incredibly proud of the talent and dedication showcased by our designers, models, my team and everyone involved. Dubai has once again proven to be a vibrant hub for fashion, and we look forward to continuing to elevate the global fashion industry." She also has announced her very new online store, the region's first Online Runway store – www.ShopTIFR.com

Highlights of the event included:

Stellar Line-up of Designers: Featuring collections from internationally renowned designers as well as promising new talent with their exclusive summer couture collections, including The Gem Fashion by Moshira Ismail (UAE), The Great White Shirts by Willys & Danny by William Markose and Danny Markose (UK), Shree Balaji Diamonds by Prince and Sachin (Nepal), Rina Dhaka and Ramesh Dembla (India), El Ange by Angel Villar de Jesus (Philippines), Omrish Couture by Risham Omer and Mamile Shop by Desiree Demichielis (Italy).

The event is supported by a talented team including Saumya Sahay (Events Head), Show Director Master Bibo, Event support partners Sawan Mehra and Fyncrafte by Shrinika Naveen, Glam Partner for Makeup & Hair Spotless Vanity and media team members Suraj and Studio 93.

The show's highlight was its brand face, ambassador and celebrity guest, Elli AvrRam, the stunning Swedish-Greek Bollywood actress.

Featured showstoppers include Bollywood actor and model Ieshaan Sehgaal, entrepreneur and Mrs. Earth Debanjali Kamastra, actor and popular influencer Ajmal Khan, Ms. UAE World Pamala Serene, actor, TV presenter fashion model Saim Ali, Model & Actor Hamza Khan, digital creator Avantika Mohan & Cerena Ann. Exclusive fashion brands at the show include Relaxaa Home Textiles showcasing premium bed sheets by Saravanan Palaniappan, luxury auto sponsor Oscar Luxury Auto with Managing Partner S.S. Bassi & Waleed Al Balushi, Floral & Gifting partner fnp. ae, Luxury cosmetics partner IFMNS Cosmetics & Perfumes, Aesthetic Clinic Partner - SkinLab Aesthetic Clinic by Dr Jamuna Pai, Jewelry gifting partner Biyani Jewels, luxury real estate partner CAMBROO Real Estate LLC by Amit Jindal, Jewelry Styling partner Sims Blossoms, Chauffeur partner Indus Chauffeur and exclusive makeup partner Daily Life Forever52. The International Fashion Runway is proudly supported by our media partner Khaleej Times, TV media partner Zee TV, premium magazine partner FilmfareME, supporting partners DXB Live, marketing partner MobiEventz and strategic partner Xpatzhub Dubai, The International Fashion Runway continues to set new standards in the fashion industry, promoting diversity, innovation, and excellence. This year's event has left a lasting impact on all attendees, who eagerly anticipate a bigger and better edition next year. Thank you all for the massive support and for trusting in our brand.

For more information and to stay updated on future editions of The International Fashion Runway, visit www.TIFRDUBAI.COM or follow us on social media @theinternationalfashionrunway