Dubai’s International Modern Hospital Welcomes Dr Waleed Bukhari to elevate patient care as visiting consultant

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 5:00 PM

International Modern Hospital in Dubai is thrilled to announce that Dr Waleed Bukhari, a highly esteemed consultant in general surgery, will be associated with IMH as visiting consultant. To commemorate this significant milestone, a special ceremony was held on June 3 at the hospital. The event was graced by the presence of Aidroos Hassan Omar Alesayi, chairman of the Hospital, Dr Kishan Pakkal, CEO of IMH, Dr Rohit Kumar, the medical director, along with the medical staff and reputed media representatives.

Dr Bukhari is a pioneer in obesity and metabolic surgery in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region. He was honoured with the IFSO Globalization Contribution Award in 2022 at the 25th IFSO World Congress held in Miami. His innovative techniques and unwavering dedication have significantly contributed to the field, providing patients with advanced treatments and better outcomes. Dr Bukhari's expertise and commitment to excellence make his visit an invaluable opportunity for the hospital.

Aidroos Hassan Omar Alesayi shared his enthusiasm about Dr Waleed associated with IMH saying, "We are delighted to welcome Dr Waleed Bukhari to International Modern Hospital. His exceptional expertise in obesity and metabolic surgery will greatly enhance the care we provide to our patients. This is a significant step forward in our dedication to excellence and innovation in healthcare." Dr Bukhari also expressed his enthusiasm about being part of the team, saying, "I am honoured to be associated with International Modern Hospital, an institution that values patient care and medical excellence. I look forward to collaborating with the talented staff here and continuing to push the boundaries of obesity and metabolic surgery for the benefit of our patients."

Dr Kishan Pakkal, CEO of International Modern Hospital, warmly shared, "We are excited to welcome Dr. Waleed Bukhari as a visiting consultant. His remarkable expertise and innovative approach to obesity and metabolic surgery perfectly embody our commitment to offering the very best in patient care. We believe his presence will greatly benefit our patients and enhance the quality of our medical services."

The ceremony offered guests the opportunity to engage with Dr Bukhari and gain insights into the latest advancements in obesity surgery. Following the opening ceremony, a dinner was hosted to celebrate this momentous occasion.