Dubai's elite gather for Mastermind Awards 2024
The Mastermind Awards 2024, celebrated with the crème de la crème of industries, is globally recognised for its dedication to honouring outstanding achievements that shape the future
The prestigious UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024, held at the opulent Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai, brought together global visionaries and leaders in business, coaching, and authorship to honor innovation, leadership, and excellence.
Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, founder and president of the Mastermind Awards, Global Healthcare & Digital Transformation Ambassador, and a social entrepreneur extraordinaire, has dedicated over 12 years to crafting the UAE's most esteemed and trusted events. Together with his co-founder, Dr Navana Kundu, an acclaimed entrepreneur, bestselling author, therapist, and TEDx Speaker, they have elevated the Mastermind Awards to a global benchmark for credibility and recognition.
LAN Health, a pioneering company revolutionising health and wellness, powered the event as the Title Sponsor. Their innovative products merge science, technology, and nature to empower people to look, feel, and live their best lives.
Thera-Clean Microbubbles (USA), the esteemed Gold Sponsor, made its first Middle Eastern launch at the event. This cutting-edge technology is designed to revolutionize canine bathing by removing dirt, bacteria, and allergens without harsh chemicals, and is FDA registered in veterinary medicine.
Acies Smart Needle (USA) also made its highly anticipated Middle Eastern debut on this prestigious platform, unveiling pioneering technology poised to revolutionise the industry with unparalleled needle accuracy and patented innovation.
The ceremony bestowed the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award upon Dr Le Quoc Chan of Vietnam, while the guest of honor, Mohan Jashanmal, was recognised with the esteemed Prestigious Business Icon Award.
The Honorary Advisory Excellence Award was conferred upon distinguished leaders, including Dr Daniel Sipple, Prof. Dr Janusz Jankowski, Lina El Assaad, Dr Nidal Abou Zaki, Dr Rashad Haddad, and Ravi Tipparaju.
The Mastermind Business Leaders 2024 were honoured for their innovative approaches to business, driving growth and success. The honorees included Dr Ahmad Al Attas, Ahmed Amwell, Anurag Dahiya, Bijay Shah, Esam Al Khoori, Dr Hanan Al Mheiri, Hassan Sarwar, Jennifer McShane-Bary, Khaled Diab, Lan Tschirky, Leyla Brunton, Meiraj Hussain, Dr Nikhil Joseph, Ri Kiho, Shyo Koshy, and Tariq Chauhan.
The Mastermind Coaching Leaders 2024 awardees were recognised for their exceptional coaching and mentoring skills, including Abdulla Murad, Anwar Al Jarrah, Asma Y Zainal, Dr Hanan Al Mheiri, Loubna El Jawharji, Maleha Al Foudari, Masooma Ajaz, Mohamed Alhashmi, Dr. Nadia Abdul Rafeek, Rajesh Kohli, Salman Thakur, and Dr. Sonakshi Ruhela.
The Mastermind Authors 2024 were celebrated for their outstanding literary achievements, including Alok Kumar, Anvar Sam, Faisal Al Suwaidi, Ghadeer Jboor, Marvin Alballi, Navneet Kampani, Shamim Yusuf, Dr Shifan Khanday, and Dr Zainab Alkhamis.
Staffing partner HRConnex and media supporters India TV, India Today, and NDTV ensured the event's success. Celebrity Emcee Joe Mohan added charisma and captivated the audience, making the evening truly unforgettable.
Don't miss out on the next edition - UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024 - Healthcare I Aesthetics I Wellness I Digital Transformation on November 2 and 3.
For info, contact Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli +971 56 506 4885 or visit www.aiwaglobal.com.