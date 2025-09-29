Dubai’s AI-powered startup SpeakUp selected for OSN’s Final Pitch, heads to web summit Lisbon

SpeakUp, the fast-growing AI-powered speaker matching platform based in Dubai, has been selected as a finalist on The Final Pitch, the region’s leading startup reality TV series airing on OSN and OSN+. The announcement comes just five months after the company’s launch and marks another major milestone in its rapid ascent within the MENA startup ecosystem.

SpeakUp is also set to represent the UAE at Web Summit Lisbon 2025, one of the world’s largest technology conferences, with over 70,000 attendees including global investors, tech leaders, and media. The startup will showcase its mobile-first platform, which leverages artificial intelligence to connect public speakers with event organizers, podcasters, journalists, and brands — all in a matter of clicks.

“Being selected for The Final Pitch and exhibiting at Web Summit are both huge validations of our vision,” said Helen Kareva, co-founder of SpeakUp. “We're not just solving a booking problem — we're building the infrastructure that powers meaningful conversations and thought leadership across industries.”

Following recent finalist positions at the Startup World Cup competitions in Macau, Ecuador, and Japan, SpeakUp is now ranked among the top global event-tech startups on Crunchbase, outperforming more established players. With growing recognition across regional and international stages, the company is now positioning itself as a potential UAE-born unicorn, focused on transforming how speakers and events connect globally.

SpeakUp is a mobile-first, AI-powered speaker matching platform that connects public speakers with event organisers, media, podcasters, and brands. With zero commission, real-time matching, and sponsorship integration, SpeakUp is revolutionising the global speaker economy — one click at a time.