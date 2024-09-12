Dubaiites Lifestyle Awards 2024: Celebrating the pinnacle of excellence in Dubai

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 5:06 PM

The inaugural Dubaiites Lifestyle Awards 2024 is set to take place on September 12 at the prestigious JW Marriott Marina, promising an unforgettable evening dedicated to honouring the trailblazers who have made an indelible mark on Dubai’s vibrant lifestyle scene.

This groundbreaking event, hosted by Dubaiites Magazine, will bring together the city’s most influential personalities, from trendsetters to visionaries, as they celebrate excellence and innovation across various sectors, including fashion, finance, sport, and philanthropy. The Dubaiites Lifestyle Awards 2024 aims to shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses that have set new benchmarks in their respective fields, embodying the cosmopolitan spirit that defines Dubai.

Guests can expect a night filled with glamour, starting with a dazzling red-carpet welcome, followed by special appearances from icons who have shaped Dubai's cultural landscape. The event will feature live performances, inspiring speeches, and entertainment, offering a dynamic showcase of the creativity, talent, and leadership that exemplifies the essence of Dubai.

"We salute the unique essence of Dubai itself — a city that stands as a testament to human ambition and cosmopolitan spirit. Dubai has brought together the very best from every corner of the globe to create a world where elegance, innovation, and cultural diversity thrive in perfect harmony. Tonight, we honour the individuals and institutions that make this city not only extraordinary but the very epitome of the world’s finest luxury lifestyle,” said Sagar Sondhi, CEO of Dubaiites, in his address ahead of the event. The evening will culminate with the grand reveal of this year’s award winners, with categories ranging from Tax and TP Firm of the Year to Emerging Fashion Designer of the Year. The event will recognise honourees like Taireen Basarikatti, a rising star in the fashion world, and Amir Khan, the sports icon whose influence extends far beyond the boxing ring.

The event was supported by M Bank, JW Marriott Marina, Redha Al Ansari Exchange, Khaleej Times, African Eastern, and Legacy Fine Jewellery. As the Dubaiites Lifestyle Awards 2024 sets the stage for a new tradition in the city, the event will mark the beginning of a celebration of Dubai’s dynamic culture and the individuals who continue to shape its future.