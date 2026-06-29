Dubai Yacht Rental Portal launches in UAE, bringing 150+ vessels onto one booking platform

Dubai Yacht Rental Portal LLC has launched its online aggregator platform in the UAE. Dubaiyachtrental.ae consolidates over 150 licenced yacht charter operators into a single booking interface. The service makes luxury yacht experiences accessible to everyone, while helping vessel owners generate consistent returns from their fleet.

Until now, renters in Dubai typically reached out to multiple operators individually to compare availability and pricing — a process that could take hours. Dubai Yacht Rental now allows users to filter vessels by size, price, duration, and occasion in one place, with confirmed bookings processed via WhatsApp and online payment.

The fleet spans the full range of the market, from 48ft motor yachts priced from Dh499 per hour to superyachts at Dh15,000 per hour and above. Vessels depart from Dubai Marina and Dubai Harbour, with routes covering Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis The Palm, Burj Al Arab, and Bluewaters Island. All private charters include a licensed captain, crew, fuel for standard routes, and basic refreshments.

For those who prefer a group setting, the platform lists shared yacht tours and dinner cruises. A 3-hour Dubai Marina superyacht cruise includes live DJ and food service, while the nightly sunset dinner aboard a 250ft yacht offers everything from a casual buffet to a full Royal Dining Experience.

"We want to create a single DubaiYachtRental.ae platform that combines all yacht owners and connects them directly with clients with transparent pricing, rental terms without any hidden chargers," said Nodirkhon Saidmakhmudov, co-founder of the company.

For yacht owners, listing a vessel opens a direct channel to reduce idle time and reach a broader customer base without the overhead of independent marketing. Vessels connect through a dedicated listing portal or via API integration, with bookings and scheduling managed centrally.

The platform offers structured event packages, covering yacht birthday parties, corporate retreats, wedding receptions, night yacht parties, and New Year's celebrations. The booking catalogue also includes a dedicated watersports section: jet ski rental, flyboard, parasailing, wakeboarding, donut rides, and jetcar rental — all available alongside or independently of a yacht charter.