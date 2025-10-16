Dubai welcomes Folivana, a new concept garden destination at Art of Living in Al-Barsha

A new kind of garden centre has opened its doors in Dubai, offering something more than the usual rows of plants. Folivana, located inside the Art of Living Mall in Al Barsha, combines greenery with design to create a space that feels fresh, modern, and distinctly premium. It is becoming a destination for residents who want to bring a touch of nature into their homes, offices, and personal spaces.

The concept is the work of Hemin M, a biophilic designer with a deep passion for plants and interiors. His aim was to bring nature closer to people in a way that fits Dubai’s design-conscious and experience-driven lifestyle. Hemin pays particular attention to textures, layers, and the way each plant interacts with its surroundings, creating displays that are both visually striking and calming.

At Folivana, visitors can explore an extensive collection of exotic plants, fruiting varieties, and terrariums sourced from different parts of the world. Each plant is carefully chosen for its beauty, rarity, and ability to thrive in local conditions. The space also features striking pots in various textures, colours, and sizes, including some that stand as tall as a person. For many customers, these oversized pieces have become statement additions to their homes and offices, while the smaller and medium-sized pots help transform more modest spaces with style and personality.

The garden centre has already built a reputation among designers, homeowners, and even celebrities. Much of its appeal lies in the attention to service. Folivana’s team not only delivers plants across the UAE but also provides aftercare and maintenance, ensuring each plant continues to thrive long after purchase. Whether it is watering schedules, soil care, or repotting guidance, the team is a call away, helping clients maintain the health and aesthetics of their greenery effortlessly.

Looking ahead, Folivana plans to host workshops and events inside its premises at Art of Living Mall. These sessions are designed to help visitors understand the benefits of plants, learn practical care tips, and explore creative ways to incorporate greenery into everyday life.

Pop-ups and interactive discussions are also in the works, offering a more hands-on approach to connecting with nature while promoting a community spirit among plant enthusiasts.

In a city where luxury and speed often dominate, Folivana provides something more grounded: the opportunity to slow down, breathe, and connect with the natural world. With its thoughtful curation, elegant displays, and supportive services, the garden center has become more than a retail space; it is a sanctuary for those who want a moment of calm amid the city’s hustle. For visitors to the Art of Living Mall, Folivana is becoming a must-visit destination, offering not just plants, but an experience that nurtures both interiors and the soul.