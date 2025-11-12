Dubai welcomes Adhara Star: Acube’s first project officially handed over

Acube Developments has marked a major milestone in its journey as one of Dubai’s fastest-emerging real estate developers with the official handover of Adhara Star, its debut project in Arjan. Completed in under two years since the company’s inception, the development reflects Acube’s rapid rise in Dubai’s competitive property landscape and its ability to deliver on promises of quality, lifestyle, and innovation. With the project fully sold out 3 months after launch. Adhara Star signals strong investor confidence and sets the tone for Acube’s ambitious pipeline of future launches.

The freehold mixed-use project brings together 113 residential units across 13 floors alongside ground-level retail and podium parking. Designed for modern urban living, Adhara Star offers a curated mix of one, 1, 1.5-, 2.5- and 3.5-bedroom apartments, complete with laundry rooms, branded European appliances, and luxury finishes. The project combines affordable luxury with a community-focused lifestyle, appealing to Dubai’s growing base of families and young professionals seeking both connectivity and comfort.

Residents of Adhara Star will benefit from a host of premium amenities, including a rooftop pool, Japanese Zen Garden, male and female health clubs with jacuzzi, sauna and steam rooms, Indoor Gym, a basketball court, padel court, outdoor yoga, and an open-air fitness zone. The development is also a certified Green Building, highlighting Acube’s commitment to sustainable construction and resource-efficient design.

Commenting on the handover, Ramjee Iyer, chairman and CEO of Acube Group, said: “The handover of Adhara Star is not only a landmark achievement for Acube Developments but also a reflection of Dubai’s dynamic property market, where speed, precision, and quality make all the difference. By completing our first project in less than two years, we have demonstrated the strength of our fully integrated approach, which allows us to maintain world-class standards. We are proud to deliver Adhara Star as a symbol of luxury, lifestyle, and sustainability, and look forward to continuing this journey with our upcoming projects.”

As Acube’s debut project, Adhara Star represents more than just a building, it embodies the company’s philosophy of creating developments that serve as guiding stars for the communities they shape. With its brand promise, “Live on a Star,” Acube is poised to continue delivering projects that combine aspirational living with enduring value.