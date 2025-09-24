Dubai to welcome 2,000+ global AI and tech leaders at DATE MENA this November

Dubai is set to host one of the year’s most anticipated technology events as DATE (Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo) debuts in the city on 26–27 November 2025, followed by DATE KSA on 8–9 December in Riyadh.

Part of the flagship DATE series by Trescon, a global business catalyst, the MENA edition will bring together 2,000+ decision-makers, 200+ investors, 60+ speakers, and 50+ tech companies for two days of dialogue, deal-making, and innovation. The event will be co-located with Trescon’s CARE (Climate Action & Renewable Energy) series.

"Dubai is setting the pace for the next wave of tech-driven transformation, and DATE MENA is at the heart of it," said Mohammed Saleem, founder and chairman of Trescon.

With the theme “Human Potential Meets Digital Possibilities,” the series will explore how emerging technologies can drive real-world impact across sectors.

The recently concluded DATE Dialogues, held on 16 September at in5 Tech, Dubai, highlighted MENA’s digital transformation and future-tech adoption strategies. Contributions from NVIDIA, Accenture, The Kanoo Group, and Magure underscored the importance of collaboration and local expertise, setting the stage for DATE MENA.

Key themes at DATE MENA will include artificial intelligence, blockchain and digital assets, cybersecurity and digital trust, the metaverse and extended reality, quantum computing, robotics and automation, 5G and next-generation connectivity, biotechnology and health technology, as well as gaming and e-sports. DATE will also spotlight women in technology.

Vladimir Arshinov, group CTO at EMSTEEL, said: "DATE MENA provides an ideal platform to exchange insights with global leaders and demonstrate how human potential can truly meet digital possibilities—shaping the region’s digital future."

Alice Yammine Boueiz, CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, added: “Emerging technologies are opening a new chapter for the MENA region, redefining healthcare and the way we serve our people. Through my role as CEO of the Arab Hospitals Federation, I am proud to bring this vision to DATE, where together we turn ambition into transformation.”

Prominent speakers include Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI, Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), UAE; Dr Ayesha Bin Lootah, assistant vice president, VARA, UAE; Paul Dawalibi, CEO, RAK DAO, UAE; and Dr Sid Ahmed Benraouane, advisor, Dubai Government, among others.

Each edition of DATE will feature the FutureTech World Cup, Innovation Programme, Launchpad, and Jobs Initiative, connecting talent with companies shaping MENA’s digital-first economy.

Industry partners showcasing their projects and solutions during DATE MENA include Magure, EY, Demandify, KonfHub, Fia Ventures, Trescon Foundation, and more.

"DATE is not a one-off event, it’s a catalyst," said Naveen Bharadwaj, group CEO of Trescon. "This platform is built for those who are serious about using technology to solve real problems. In Dubai, we’re creating the space where policy meets capital, and ideas become action."

With Dubai advancing its D33 economic agenda and doubling down on AI-led innovation, DATE arrives at a pivotal moment for the region.

For more information or to register interest as a speaker, sponsor, or exhibitor, visit: https://datewithtech.com/dubai