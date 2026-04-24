Dubai to host ZIGChain Summit 2026 as UAE strengthens position in onchain finance

Dubai will host the ZIGChain Summit 2026 on April 28, 2026, at The Meydan Hotel, bringing together global financial institutions, regulators, and digital asset firms amid the UAE’s growing prominence as a hub for onchain finance.

The event comes at a time when the UAE is increasingly positioning itself as a leading jurisdiction for digital asset infrastructure, supported by a multi-regulator framework that includes the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This regulatory clarity has played a central role in attracting both global institutions and emerging fintech players to establish operations in the country.

Organised by Disrupt.com, the summit is expected to focus on the institutionalisation of blockchain-based financial systems, with discussions centred on tokenised real-world assets, decentralised finance (DeFi), and the integration of onchain infrastructure with traditional financial rails. The programme will also explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and financial systems, as well as the evolution of digital asset markets into regulated, institutional-grade ecosystems.

A number of global and regional players are set to participate, including Circle, Beehive, Apex Group, Swissquote, Taurus, Laser Digital, Fuze, and Abhi Finance, alongside policymakers and ecosystem stakeholders involved in shaping regulatory and market frameworks.

Speakers include senior executives such as Saeeda Jaffer, Jez Mohideen, Christiane El Habre, Omair Ansari, Peter Tavener, and Dino Ibric, among others from across the financial services and digital asset sectors.

Industry participants are expected to examine how tokenisation is moving from pilot phases into scaled deployment, particularly in areas such as private credit, real estate-backed assets, and alternative investment products. The shift reflects a broader trend where blockchain infrastructure is increasingly being used to improve liquidity, transparency, and settlement efficiency across capital markets.

The UAE’s role in this transition is being driven not only by regulatory frameworks but also by capital inflows, institutional adoption, and a growing base of technology providers building within the ecosystem. As global financial centres compete to lead in digital assets, Dubai has positioned itself at the intersection of policy, infrastructure, and market activity.

The ZIGChain Summit is expected to serve as a platform for aligning stakeholders across these areas, with a focus on practical deployment, cross-border collaboration, and the next phase of scaling onchain financial systems.

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