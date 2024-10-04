Dubai to host global summit on antimicrobial resistance and pandemic prevention

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 4:36 PM

In a groundbreaking effort to tackle one of the most pressing global health challenges, the city of Dubai will host the first-ever global summit on 'Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) & Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness & Response' from November 17-18. The summit will gather leading experts and decision-makers from around the world, including participants from China, India, Egypt, Japan, South Africa, DR Congo, Australia, Europe, and the UAE.

With AMR predicted to cause up to 10 million deaths annually by 2050, the issue has become a priority on the United Nations' health agenda. This high-level summit aims to address the critical threat of AMR, alongside preparedness for future pandemics, drawing on lessons from past global health crises such as COVID-19, Hepatitis, HIV, Ebola, and the ongoing fight against multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB).

Key discussions at the summit will include preventing the spread of airborne and bloodborne pathogens, outbreak investigations in health systems, and innovative approaches to AMR management.

Experts will also participate in roundtable discussions focusing on diverse topics such as healthcare facility management, wastewater surveillance, air conditioning solutions, nasal vaccines, and patient safety enhancement. A 'No-Blame' systemic approach will be emphasised to strengthen health systems and improve infection control and prevention.

This event is expected to serve as a crucial platform for global collaboration and policy development, marking a significant step in addressing the growing threat of AMR and preparing for future pandemics.

For more information and to participate in this landmark event, please visit www.xpertonehealth.com or contact: Garance XpertOneHealth WhatsApp: +27 664422997 UAE: +971 52 716 8572

Email: garance@xpertonehealth.com