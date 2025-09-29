Dubai to host 17th AgraME as global agri-food leaders tackle future of farming

Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the 17th edition of AgraME (Agra Middle East) is set to transform the agricultural landscape of the Middle East covering Crop and Horticulture, Livestock and Aquaculture, Agri-Tech, Smart & Sustainable Farming, and Water Management. The globally renowned event in the agriculture industry is scheduled to begin on October 6-7, 2025, in Halls 3 and 4 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE.

As the region's longest running and most comprehensive agricultural trade show, AgraME continues to serve as the core industry agribusiness hub where innovation meets sustainability, bringing the entire Middle Eastern agricultural ecosystem together under one roof, showcasing the latest technologies, innovations and best practices in crop farming and horticulture, animal farming and livestock, aquaculture, agri-tech, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, and water management and irrigation. It is a platform where industry leaders will find groundbreaking innovations and industry-shaping solutions.

In alignment with the UAE Food Security Strategy 2051, this year’s event arrives at a pivotal moment. The UAE and wider region are accelerating efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices into their national food security strategies. AgraME 2025 offers a global platform for unmatched networking opportunities, connecting industry leaders and professionals across the world.

Ahmed Khalil, portfolio director of AgraME, commented: “AgraME has always been at the forefront of advancing agricultural innovation in the region, and the 17th edition comes at a time as the UAE intensifies its efforts to advance the Food Security Strategy 2051. Under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, AgraME, along with Informa, is proud to provide a platform that unites global expertise, pioneering technologies, and sustainable practices to address the most pressing challenges in food systems.”

This year, AgraME will feature three specialised conferences that will be free to attend for everyone: the Future Food Resilience Summit, the Middle East Aquaculture Forum, and the Middle East Livestock Forum. The event will delve into the most pressing challenges, featuring expert-led sessions on leveraging AI for precision farming, pioneering water-efficient technologies, and developing climate-resilient aquaculture strategies, among others.

Some of the notable speakers include Dr Mohammed Salman Al Hammadi, assistant undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector at Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; Sheikh Dr Majid Al Qassimi, founding partner at Soma Mater; Tarifa Alzaabi, director general at International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA); Wasseem Emam, founder, director and head of research at Ethical Seafood Research; Dr Yassir Ali, Epidemiology and Zoonosis expert at Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety; and Rakan AlOtaibi, secretary-general at Saudi AgriFood Tech Alliance (SAFTA).

“More than just an exhibition, AgraME 2025 will serve as a catalyst for collaboration and transformative solutions that strengthen the Middle East’s position as a leader in sustainable agriculture and food security. This year, the event truly embodies a 360° agriculture experience, covering Crop and Horticulture, Livestock and Aquaculture, Agri-Tech, Smart and Sustainable Farming, and Water Management,” Ahmed further added.

Co-located with AgroFarm Middle East, the UAE’s only exhibition that focuses on 360 degrees of agriculture, the agenda is designed to provide actionable insights for stakeholders aiming to invest in and deploy the next generation of agricultural solutions. The gathering is essential for stakeholders across the value chain, including government officials and policymakers, agritech innovators, and technology providers.

AgraME 2025 is free for all visitors, who can explore the extensive exhibition floor and participate in over 40 free seminars on industry trends led by agricultural visionaries. To maximise their experience, attendees can leverage smart networking tools and pre-book strategic meetings with key industry contacts through the official mobile app, ensuring meaningful connections with the right people amid busy exhibition schedules.

AgraME's digital delegate bag represents an innovative approach to knowledge dissemination in agricultural events. Attendees can gain access to an extensive library of presentations, white papers, case studies, and exclusive research reports from leading agricultural institutions and technology providers. This digital ecosystem extends the event's value proposition far beyond the exhibition dates, creating a year-round resource for implementation and strategic planning. Overall, the event is designed to equip every visitor with new ideas, proven solutions, and valuable connections to drive their agricultural operations forward.

The event will connect over 7,000 decision makers and over 150 exhibitors from more than 180 countries, featuring dedicated pavilions from countries such as Germany, Turkey, India, and China to facilitate global business development.

