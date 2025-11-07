Dubai to host 14th IQ Global Education Fair 2025

The 14th IQ Global Education Fair 2025, hosted by IQ Education Consultants, has returned this weekend on November 8, 2025 (6:00pm - 9:00pm), at the Mövenpick Hotel, Bur Dubai, bringing together some of the world’s leading universities under one roof. The event offers students and parents a rare chance to meet university representatives face-to-face, explore academic pathways, and discover scholarship opportunities for the September 2026 intake.

For over 15 years, the IQ Global Education Fairs have helped thousands of students turn their study-abroad dreams into reality — and this year promises to be even bigger and better as we look ahead to the September 2026 intake.

At the fair, there is an exclusive opportunity to:

Meet international university representatives from globally renowned institutions.

Explore study programs and specialisations tailored to your career goals.

Learn about scholarships, entry requirements, and application processes directly from university officials.

Many of these prestigious universities participate only once a year, so this is your chance to speak to them face-to-face and gain invaluable insights. Parents are warmly encouraged to attend and explore options alongside their children.

Following the event, IQ Education Consultants will offer free one-on-one counseling sessions at our office to help you take the next step toward your international education journey.

Students are encouraged to take the first step toward their study-abroad future, bring their parents, and be part of this inspiring global education experience.

For registration and more information, visit the website.