Dubai to be the metaverse and Web 3 capital of the world

The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing in microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes and growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing in Web 3.0 (crypto, blockchain, etc.) and the metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the metaverse.

The metaverse concept coming to reality helped investors understand how the world will shift from a Web 2.0 world that runs on a centralised internet into a Web 3.0 world that works seamlessly in a decentralised fashion. Moreover, this allowed investors to see that the value crypto brings is not just about tokens that fluctuate in price but that crypto is mainly a peer-to-peer transaction system that is fast and connected to all aspects of Web 3.0 and the metaverse. And this is how tech will evolve to the next level. And since then, governments around the world have announced billions of dollars in funding for metaverse and Web 3.0 development.

The Dubai government aims to create 40,000 jobs in the metaverse over the next five years as well as add $4 billion to the economy through metaverse and Web 3.0 development. And it's for this reason that a summit such as METAVSUMMIT exists. METAVSUMMIT helps the top Web 3.0 and metaverse companies from over 20 countries meet investors and strategic partners in Dubai. With the help of Title Sponsor Cycoin, as well as Diamond Sponsors Metanomic, YUSE, and Riddec. METAVSUMMIT will bring together hundreds of founders and engineers from the metaverse and Web 3.0 world to showcase their companies and innovations in Dubai on September 14. The event will also feature key speakers who are the top professional influencers in the Web 3 space that are based in Dubai, such as social media sensation and public speaker, Alaa Mohra as well as Ramit H, general manager at Chalhoub Group.

METAVSUMMIT also features other world known Web 3 speakers from over 20 countries such as Gabriel Nicolaev, Stanislav Gorski, Theo Priestley, Umesh Pandey, Danielius Stasiulis, Matt Hawkins, Luis Carranza, Sallyann Della Casa and Jesus Tortosa.

METAVSUMMIT continues to focus on making sure that Dubai and the GCC investors and strategic partners are being educated to maximum capacity on Web 3.0 and metaverse developments. The event will continue to push for this mission as the belief in a Web 3.0 decentralised world is strong and much needed for humanity to progress without borders.

