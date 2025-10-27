Dubai teen’s AI project becomes a hub of learning in rural Bihar

Seventeen-year-old Sumair Kandhari, a long-time Dubai resident and student at Sevenoaks School in the UK, is proving that youth-led initiatives can create lasting, meaningful impact. Through his self-initiated project Pathways Plus, Sumair is transforming education access for underprivileged youth in Bihar, one of India’s most underserved regions.

Launched in partnership with KCS Foundation India, Pathways Plus was fundraised by Sumair and has since grown into a vibrant learning programme. A fully equipped 20-desk digital lab stands at the heart of the project, which has become a hub of structured, hands-on education for rural students.

The programme designed by Sumair delivers a robust 2.5-month training cycle, teaching basic computing, Python programming, and the practical use of AI tools. Students are gaining digital fluency, building creative confidence, and discovering new possibilities that were previously out of reach.

"These children already have the talent and drive — Pathways Plus simply gives them access and the tools," said Sumair, who has continued to monitor progress and refine the curriculum since his visit to the site.

What began as a small act of fundraising and vision is now helping unlock a generation’s digital potential. Pathways Plus has already reached thousands of students and is now scalable across multiple schools, offering a blueprint for how grassroots tech education can create lasting change.

Sumair's passion doesn't stop in Bihar. Back home, he is now spearheading the design of a mobile app for Gurduwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai, aimed at modernising community engagement and bringing spiritual connection into the digital world.