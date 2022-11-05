Dubai teen scaling new heights at young age

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:39 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:03 AM

Mohammed Salahuddin, an 18-years old inhabitant of Dubai, has proved that if one remains focused and dedicated to work, nothing can stop one from achieving success.

Speaking about his foray into the world of entrepreneurship, Salahuddin said: “There are lots of setbacks and challenges you have to overcome. You can only begin to scratch the surface of what you are capable of via learning and self-discipline.”

Apart from incubating startups, Salahuddin has also established several companies like ‘The Meta Studio’, a startup NFT art agency. “Attention is the new currency, data is the new oil,” says Salahuddin. Being actively involved in this space and helping others establish a strong grip over it has earned him a reputable name in the industry.

He is also a strong supporter of innovational start-ups with unique ideas and has contributed immensely towards this space, aiding nascent projects to gear up their game.