Dubai Teen Author Shania Guha Makes Sparkling Debut in Horror Genre for Kids
Mumbai-born Shania Guha, currently residing with family in Dubai, is a thirteen-year old student of GEMS Founders School.
The teen is currently a celebrity, having ventured into the world of writing. Ever since childhood, Shania loved to narrate stories and engage her listeners with interesting tales. As she grew older, she was intrigued with the horror genre and started writing. Her mother initially, though not keen on her selection of this genre in the beginning, later on encouraged her after reading a few of her stories. Shania saw her first manuscript being accepted when she was just 11 years old, and is currently one of the youngest authors to write horror stories.
Her debut work of horror fiction is currently making waves, with many lauding the book. 'Jump Scare', Shania's debut book, falls under the illustrated fiction category. A collection of six horror stories for kids, the book has received 5* rating on Kidliomag, a kid’s online magazine portal. Goodreads has accorded a 4.8*rating for the book.
Victoria Scudder, award winning and Amazon best-selling children's author from Florida, says: "The book is written by a kid for a kid. The stories are short, simple and clever, each one written about normal events with a twist of creepy and spooky endings. These are stories from when I grew up as a kid. Loved it!".
Johannesburg-based Wikus Du Toit, a commissioning editor of films, script and drama, opined that the stories have used events, words and language to build an instant connection with the target audience. Another reader stated it as a perfect read for kids aged 7 - 12 years who want to dig into horror without blood & gore.
An active member of the Green Hope Foundation, and a regular hair donor with FOCP, Shania was recently awarded the prestigious GEMS Platinum Jubilee Scholarship. Besides penning tales of horror, she also loves writing poetry. Her poem titled ‘I Am Special’, which dealt with mental health issues, was featured in the 'Mindful' journal brought out by the 'Poetry for Mental Health' organisation, the UK.
Apart from writing horror tales, she also finds time to try out comic satire, illustrations, and football. She is passionate about learning history as she aspires to be an archaeologist. She is also an active member in various social non-profit groups, raising awareness for social causes. Shania has won a few accolades for her work towards betterment of society. She is currently busy penning her next work, which is yet to be titled.
Jump Scare has been released worldwide on print and e-book versions, and is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Blackwells. In Dubai, it is available in bookstores at BOOKTOPIA, Festival City Mall. Connect with Shania Guha here.