Dubai Supermom Awards all set to shine spotlight on extraordinary mothers in UAE

The 12th edition gears up to celebrate the inspiring journey of mothers in Dubai

Published: Sat 20 May 2023, 2:49 PM

In honour of Mother's Day and to celebrate the extraordinary women who embody the spirit of motherhood, the highly anticipated Dubai Supermom 12th Edition Awards Night is set to take place on May 21, at the prestigious Radisson Red Hotel, located in Dubai Digital Park, DSO.

This spectacular event aims to recognise, inspire, and empower mothers from diverse backgrounds and nationalities across the UAE and provide a unique platform for these remarkable women to share their captivating motherhood journeys, offering a source of inspiration and encouragement for others.

Dubai Supermom is a dedicated platform that celebrates the strength, resilience and limitless potential of mothers. Now in its 12th edition, this event promises to bring together a vibrant community of mothers, fostering connections, sparking conversations, and creating an environment where ideas, experiences, and ambitions can be shared and supported.

This year, the event is presenting a captivating painting competition for kids, centered around the Mother's Day theme. With a total of Dh10,000 worth of scholarships up for grabs, spanning across junior and senior categories, young artists have a golden opportunity to showcase their creativity and talent.

Highlighting the essence of the evening, the red carpet will welcome 30 extraordinary moms, each with their own inspiring Supermom story. The winners are chosen from a multitude of nominations, their remarkable stories shining brightly amidst a sea of inspiring journeys. Their incredible achievements, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to their families will be honoured during the awards ceremony.

The event's programme includes engaging panel discussions covering a range of topics such as self-care for moms, and achieving a perfect balance between careers, entrepreneurship, and motherhood. These insightful conversations will provide valuable insights and practical advice, empowering mothers to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

Dr Eng Suaad Al Shamsi, Supermom panelist and first Emirati female aircraft engineer, says, "When I envision a Supermom, I see a remarkable woman who wakes up each day with boundless love in her heart, dedicated to nurturing and supporting her children with unwavering devotion. She carries within her a grand vision for their future, guiding them towards their dreams and empowering them to reach their fullest potential. It is her profound commitment and tireless efforts that make her truly extraordinary."

Dubai Supermom is made possible by the support of our esteemed partners, who share our vision of honouring and celebrating the remarkable mothers of the UAE. Their contributions help create a memorable and impactful event that truly showcases the strength and beauty of motherhood. “Extremely elated to be a proud Sponsor of Supermom, an event that celebrates these modern-day superheroes. Let the stories of these empowered and extraordinary women who effortlessly balance the demands of both family and career, inspire and lift us all," says Deeipa Belani, founder, 28 Forty Four, a luxury postpartum care for Modern Moms.

Proudly supported by renowned brands such as Al Jazira Poultry, Legend Motors, Tilda, Emami, and Al Ain Water, this event is set to be a remarkable celebration of motherhood.

"We are honored to provide a platform that celebrates the incredible journey of motherhood. Through Dubai Supermom Awards Night, we strive to inspire and uplift working moms, mompreneurs, and stay-at-home moms alike. Their dedication, resilience, and unwavering love deserve to be recognized and celebrated. This event is a testament to the strength and beauty of motherhood, and we are thrilled to be a part of their story," added Pragna Vaya, managing director at Orbit Events.