Dubai Sports Council and Al Fardan Exchange join forces for Kabayan Basketball League 2025 Finals

The Dubai Sports Council, in collaboration with Al Fardan Exchange, has announced finals of the inaugural Al Fardan Exchange Kabayan Basketball League 2025, scheduled for August 30, 2025 at Dubai Sports World. Inaugurated on 9 August 2025, the league has been a resounding success and a true celebration of the Filipino community’s enduring passion for basketball.

From over 51 registered teams, 24 were selected on a first-come, first-served basis to compete in the league. Over the past weekends, the competition has seen spirited group matches, an intense round of 16, and highly competitive semi-finals, all building towards the grand finale.

Commenting on the journey and impact of the league, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, said: “We are proud to see the Al Fardan Exchange Kabayan Basketball League, launched in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Sports World, reach its finals after such an inspiring first season. This tournament has celebrated sport, talent, and the vibrant spirit of the Kabayan community in the UAE. The Filipino diaspora has always been a valued part of our journey, and this league reflects our commitment to supporting their passion while fostering greater cultural inclusion through sport.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of Dubai Sports Council, added: “The Al Fardan Exchange Kabayan Basketball League represents more than just competition; it is a celebration of community spirit, diversity, and cultural pride. Through this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the welfare of Dubai’s communities by creating sporting platforms that inspire, engage, and unite. The Filipino community is an integral part of Dubai’s fabric, and this league is a testament to the bonds we build through sport.”

With the finals now on the horizon, the league has already established a strong legacy of promoting healthy living, inclusivity, and cultural pride through basketball. The closing match on August 30, 2025, is expected to attract a large audience of sports enthusiasts and community supporters, marking the successful conclusion of this historic first edition.