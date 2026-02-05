Dubai sets Guinness World Record with largest Lagree fitness class

Longevity Wellness Hub, in partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Lagree Fitness, secured an official Guinness World Records for the largest Lagree class in history.

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, as many as 253 participants trained on Lagree's patented Microformers beneath the iconic Gate in DIFC, surrounded by stunning Dubai skyline views.

Led personally by Lagree Fitness founder and creator Sebastien Lagree, the 2 back-to-back 45-minute sessions delivered an electrifying experience featuring live music, high energy, and the transformative Lagree Method — designed to build strength, endurance, and core power while being gentle on the joints.

Dani Afiouni, founder and CEO of Longevity Wellness Hub, said: “This event was all about gratitude: for movement, for the iconic DIFC Gate, for the beauty of Dubai as a city, and for the community coming together. This is something we worked on for many months with Sebastien, not just to break a record, but to show people that when we move together, it’s not only about healing, it’s about being healthy and being well.”

The event kicks off a week of exclusive Lagree experiences across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, but February 1 stands out as the centrepiece with Guinness World Records officials on site to verify and celebrate the achievement.

Sebastien Lagree, founder of the Lagree movement commented: “First off, we want to thank the Longevity Wellness Hub team, without whom none of this would have been possible. DIFC was the perfect location — we had the Museum of the Future in front of us, and the architecture and energy were truly incredible. This is the first time I’ve ever broken a world record, and to have that many people there, and to do this with my son as the DJ, was incredibly overwhelming and amazing.”

This world record highlights the growing popularity of Lagree's unique Microformer workouts, which combine Pilates-inspired principles with bodybuilding intensity for efficient, results driven sessions suitable for all fitness levels.

The outdoor setting at DIFC's Gate promised an unforgettable Sunday morning start, with breathtaking city views amplifying the high-energy atmosphere.