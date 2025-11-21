Dubai set to host regional tech summit DATE MENA on Nov 26

On November 26 and 27, 2025 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai will host DATE MENA, a forum for technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Organised by Trescon, DATE is a Digitisation, AI & Emerging Technology Summit. Over two days, the event will bring together 1,000+ pre-qualified business leaders, tech innovators, investors, enterprise buyers, and regulators to explore the technologies redefining industries and shaping the future of MENA.

As a high-impact platform, DATE MENA brings 40+ international and regional speakers delivering actionable insights across AI, blockchain and digital assets, cybersecurity, immersive technologies, digital entrepreneurship, financial innovation, customer experience, quantum computing, cloud, hybrid, and HCI solutions.

This year’s agenda features conversations with Dr Marwan AlZarouni on Dubai’s AI and blockchain innovations; an AI in Action panel with leaders from EMSTEEL, ADNOC Distribution, The Kanoo Group, and Nas Neuron Health Services; a deep dive into the UAE’s virtual asset ecosystem with VARA, BitOasis, Maalexi, and D2A2; and a fireside chat on next-gen cybersecurity featuring DP World and Atlantis Resorts. These sessions offer practical insights and strategic perspectives that are unmissable for anyone shaping MENA’s digital future.

Speaking about the event, Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon said: “We are powering the region’s digital future at DATE MENA.” He continued, “Leaders, innovators, and disruptors from across the region come together as breakthroughs are revealed, strategies are set, and MENA’s digital evolution accelerates."

The programme includes the FutureTech World Cup, a global start-up pitch competition highlighting new solutions. Senior stakeholders will also participate in DATE Dialogues, invite-only roundtables intended for focused discussions, knowledge exchange, and partnership exploration.

DATE MENA integrates AI-powered networking tools to ensure every attendee meets the right people at the right time. From curated meetings to serendipitous connections, the forum transforms traditional networking into tangible business outcomes.

The event spans topics such as AI applications, blockchain use cases, immersive technologies, and quantum computing, providing a space where industry conversations and practical insights come together.

