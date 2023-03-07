Dubai school kids organise 'paint for a cause' to raise funds for people of determination

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:29 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 4:31 PM

A group of Dubai school children organized "Paint for a Cause" to raise funds for Heroes of Hope - a not-for-profit group founded by Hollie Murphy to develop sporting, social and interpersonal skills for people of determination.

'Paint for a cause' is an initiative led by Kriti Sahni, a Grade 5 student at Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) who brought together young painters across Dubai to enjoy an afternoon with paints while also raising awareness, funds and a common spirit to support inclusivity in the UAE.

Participating kids all under the age of 12 years included Ishika Sinha, Raza Ali, Maahi Singh, Kataleya Hardini, Elias Hardini, Amelie Daniel, Masa Murad, Inaya Omar, Muhammad, Raed Omar Muhammad, Ayesha Lakhani, Shehrbano Qaisrani and Rania Sherjan.

Person of determination is a term first introduced in 2016 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to describe anyone living with special needs or disability outlined in the Federal Law No. 29 of 2006 concerning the rights of people with special needs.

These initiatives particularly led by young kids not only give them a sense of accomplishment but go a long way in making the UAE the happiest place to live for everyone.