Dubai Scholars cements its educational leadership position
Dubai Scholars is opening a new addition in September 2021. By doing this, the school is reversing the trend in a worldwide economic contraction while cementing its leadership position in the affordable UK curriculum segment in the country.
The new addition will provide expanded capacity and support the introduction of the school’s new enrichment initiatives centred on next-generation skills development. These initiatives include the launch of a new programme that allows children to apply their learning to real-world concerns, a full revamp of the school’s extracurricular programme to support holistic development, as well as the introduction of a new daycare for younger children.
“The new building allows us to offer expanded initiatives that support Dubai Scholars’ ability to stay at the forefront of global education in developing future-ready children. We are excited about these developments and this new chapter in the Dubai Scholars’ story,” notes Frank Scarcelli, principal of Dubai Scholars.
The school has a vast history of academic excellence proven by its long waitlist. Each year, a number of new students and siblings await admission into this in-demand UK curriculum school.
Recognised as one of the leading affordable UK Curriculum schools in the UAE, Dubai Scholars’ students have consistently ranked amongst the top percentiles globally across all major international assessments including the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and General Certificate of Education (GCE).
Its graduates have attended some of the most prestigious international universities such as Stanford University, London Imperial College, Brown University, the University of Pennsylvania, among others. Dubai Scholars has always been a household name and a great Dubai brand that has thrived and grown in these times.
