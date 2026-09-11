Dubai RTA and Keolis MHI celebrate five years of partnership advancing Dubai Metro and Tram excellence

Keolis MHI is marking five years of its successful partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), a collaboration that began in September 2021 when the company assumed responsibility for the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro and the operation of Dubai Tram under a 15-year contract comprising nine base years and six renewable years.

Over the past five years, the partnership has evolved into a benchmark model of public-private sector collaboration in urban mobility, contributing significantly to the enhancement of operational performance, customer satisfaction, safety standards, and service reliability. Together, RTA and Keolis MHI have harnessed innovation, advanced technologies, and international best practices to support Dubai’s vision of developing one of the world’s smartest, safest, and most sustainable public transport systems.

The partnership has played a pivotal role in ensuring the readiness and resilience of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, enabling both networks to accommodate growing passenger demand and support the successful delivery of major international events, including Expo 2020 Dubai, COP28, GITEX Global, New Year’s Eve celebrations, Dubai Run, and numerous other citywide events and occasions.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general, chairman of the board of executive directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, affirmed that Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram’s achievement of a perfect 100 per cent score in the 2025 International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) assessment reflects RTA’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services and enhancing the daily travel experience for residents and visitors alike.

Al Tayer said: “Over the past five years, the strategic partnership between RTA and Keolis MHI has established exemplary standards of safety, reliability, operational excellence, and customer service. Together, we have strengthened the readiness of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram to support the continuous growth in ridership and respond efficiently to increased demand during major events and peak periods.”

Frédéric Van Heems, chairman and chief executive officer of the Keolis Group, described the partnership with RTA as a distinguished example of successful collaboration in urban mobility and sustainable transport development.

“The past five years have been marked by close cooperation, shared ambitions, and a collective commitment to delivering world-class transport services,” he said.

The partnership between RTA and Keolis MHI extends beyond operational excellence to include talent development, Emiratisation, and community engagement.

In support of national workforce development, Keolis MHI has successfully met Emiratisation targets within the private sector and strengthened the representation of UAE nationals in leadership and specialised positions.

The company has also actively collaborated with RTA on numerous social responsibility and community initiatives, including Ramadan programmes, blood donation campaigns, and charitable activities that support members of the community.

In February 2026, Keolis MHI joined RTA and other strategic partners in distributing Iftar meals at Metro stations, reflecting a shared commitment to social responsibility and public-private sector collaboration.

As they mark five years of partnership, RTA and Keolis MHI are focused on building upon their achievements by further enhancing operational excellence, accelerating innovation and artificial intelligence adoption, advancing digital transformation, enriching the customer experience, supporting sustainability goals, and developing future national talent.

Together, the two organisations reaffirm their commitment to advancing Dubai’s public transport system, leveraging emerging technologies and innovative mobility solutions to meet the evolving needs of passengers and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart, sustainable, and customer-centric urban mobility.