Dubai Residential Oasis hosts Family Fest ’23

Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 12:44 PM

Dubai Residential Oasis Family Fest ’23 took place on January 13 and 14 at the sprawling Dubai Residential Oasis campus in Al Qusais. Hani Mustafa Al Hamed, property manager, Dubai Residential Oasis said that the community-wide celebration featured a variety of on-stage entertainment, games, sports, music, food and clothing stalls. The Family Fest was attended by over 324 families from around 15 nationalities and it was two fun filled days. The main members of the DRO Fest organising committee included Anil Moopen, Abdul Baree, Sadat Nalakat, Mujeeb M Ismail, Daison Varghese, Siraj Ismail. The event also witnessed the launch of Devadaru Ayurvedic Medical Centre.

“Following the success of DRO Fest ’22, this year we made the whole event much bigger and exciting. Apart from nurturing the in-house music and dance talent, we also lined up a team of professional artists to elevate the level of entertainment. There was 'Mehil-E-Shaam', an Arabic dance by Dana Razik and team. There was also a musical night by the renowed Stephen Devassy, in addition to the Bollywood dances. A separate window was also created to showcase the talents of DRO residents through a wide range of stage performances,” added Moopen.

“There were fun activities, numerous food stalls coverig a wide range of Arabic, North and South Indian cuisines, games arcades, henna stalls and much more. All together it was two days of unparalleled excitement, fun and relaxation. There was a huge turnout of people and we are happy to note that we provided them with a wholesome experience,” he added.

During the fest, the inauguration of Devadaru Ayurveda Medical Centre, Al Qusais was performed by Abdelazi Alzayaty, advisor, EHS, Ministry of Health, in the presence of Faizal, director of finance at EHS, Ministry of Health. Addressing during the launch of Devadaru Ayurveda Medical Centre, Dr A M Anvar, medical director of Raha Devadaru Ayurveda Hospitals & Integrated Rehab, Kochi who is having 30 years of experience in integrated healthcare practices said that this is our first venture of Raha Ayurveda Hospital and Integrated Rehab in the UAE. "At Devadaru, we incorporate therapeutic and wellness services with traditional Ayurvedic healing tenets to provide a luxurious pampering experience for every one's well-being. The Centre offers a blissful ambience that is conducive to good health and rejuvenation. Panchakarma, hallmark Ayurvedic therapies, restorative beauty treatments, nutritional therapies, yoga, meditation, and time honoured Ayurvedic rituals showcase the perfect poise between natural ingredients and cutting-edge health facilities. A premium retreat with its inimitable style, Devadaru Ayurveda is the ideal choice for guests seeking well-being or a moment away from every day stress for self-care."

During the Family Fest, prizes were also distributed to the winners of the sports events that were conducted earlier.