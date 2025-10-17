Dubai reinforces global leadership in exhibitions at landmark industry gathering

Dubai continues to reinforce its leadership in the global events and exhibitions sector with a landmark industry gathering that outlined the city’s vision for the future of international exhibitions. The event brought together global organisers, government representatives, and industry innovators to explore how Dubai’s exhibition ecosystem is shaping the next decade of global trade, business networking, and sustainable growth.

The gathering highlighted Dubai’s growing role as a dynamic destination for international events, supported by its strong infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and focus on technology-driven operations. Participants discussed how the emirate’s business-friendly environment and sustainability agenda continue to attract major organisers and exhibitors from across the world.

According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the emirate now hosts over 500 major business events annually, contributing significantly to its economy. Venues such as the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City, and Dubai Festival Arena remain at the forefront of this growth, hosting trade fairs, expos, and conferences spanning multiple sectors.

The discussions also touched on Dubai’s long-term vision under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the economy by 2033 and strengthen the city’s position among the top three global hubs for business. Industry experts noted that Dubai’s ability to integrate technology, creativity, and operational efficiency has been key to its continued competitiveness in the exhibitions space.

A major focus of the event was the increasing adoption of hybrid exhibition models where physical and virtual participation converge. Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and smart analytics are now central to major events hosted in Dubai, helping exhibitors and visitors connect more effectively. Organisers demonstrated how AI-powered matchmaking and AR-driven engagement tools are reshaping networking experiences and improving event outcomes.

Sustainability featured prominently in the discussions, with Dubai’s venues emphasising renewable energy use, green building practices, and zero-waste event strategies. Expo City Dubai, emerging from the legacy of Expo 2020, was cited as a model of sustainable design and innovation. Event companies and booth builders, including Exhibition Booth Builder Dubai, showcased initiatives such as reusable booth structures, digital marketing integration, and carbon offset projects—aligning with the UAE’s national goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Commenting on Dubai’s evolving exhibition landscape, Mohammed Abdel Jawad, CEO of SOL Dubai, said: “Dubai has become a benchmark for the exhibition industry. The city’s infrastructure and integration of technology make it an ideal destination for global business. What stands out is its ability to create experiences that connect people across borders.”

The event also acknowledged the contribution of professionals behind Dubai’s event success, from architects and designers to logistics specialists and digital solution providers. The city’s diverse workforce, representing over 190 nationalities, continues to add creative value to the sector. Government initiatives supporting entrepreneurship and small businesses were recognised for nurturing innovation and expanding opportunities within the MICE ecosystem.

Looking ahead, industry leaders outlined a roadmap extending to 2030 and beyond, focusing on digital transformation, sustainable innovation, and international collaboration. With upcoming global trade shows on renewable energy, artificial intelligence, smart mobility, and space technology, Dubai is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping discussions that drive global progress.

By merging technology with sustainability and human ingenuity, Dubai remains a central player in redefining how the world connects, collaborates, and creates new opportunities through exhibitions.