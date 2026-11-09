Dubai Quality Group, Taxation Society sign MoU to advance professional excellence in UAE

The Taxation Society has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Quality Group, welcoming it as the Society’s Knowledge and Excellence Partner and establishing a formal framework for cooperation between the two organisations to serve the broader professional community across the United Arab Emirates.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to three core areas of collaboration: the exchange of knowledge and expertise spanning quality, institutional excellence, governance and sustainability on one hand, and the financial and tax fields on the other; building professional capabilities among the members, clients and personnel of both organisations; and advancing professional excellence through the dissemination of best practices adopted both locally and internationally.

The agreement encompasses a broad range of joint activities through which these priorities will be realised, with both organisations committed to working collaboratively across events, knowledge sharing, professional development and mutual promotion. Together, the Taxation Society and Dubai Quality Group will leverage their respective platforms and expertise to create meaningful opportunities for their members and the wider professional community.

The Taxation Society warmly welcomes Dubai Quality Group as its Knowledge and Excellence Partner and looks forward to a partnership that enriches both communities and strengthens the professional ecosystem across the UAE.