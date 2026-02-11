Dubai pioneers global Parkinson's Ramadan guidelines, uniting 25 nations

Under the Patronage and in the esteemed Presence of Sheikh Faisal bin Obaid Al Maktoum, King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence and Parkinson’s UAE announced the launch of the world’s first international UAE Parkinson’s Disease Ramadan Guidelines, at a landmark international event held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

The Ramadan Regime Guidelines were officially launched by Sheikh Faisal bin Obaid Al Maktoum, marking a historic moment for global healthcare collaboration. The first-of-its-kind event brought together over 350 Parkinson’s patients and caregivers, both in person and via Zoom, uniting participants from the UAE and 25 countries around the world.

The initiative, led exclusively by King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Parkinson’s UAE, brought together renowned health leaders, scientists, internationally recognised clinicians, global Parkinson’s specialists, researchers, and medical stakeholders from the Middle East, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, Australasia, and other global regions — highlighting the UAE’s growing role in advancing inclusive, patient-centered healthcare in neurodegenerative diseases on the international stage.

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder globally, affecting approximately two per cent of individuals over the age of 60. Across the Arab world, part of a global Muslim population exceeding two billion, clinicians are also observing a rise in young-onset Parkinson’s cases, creating new clinical and social challenges for patients who wish to observe fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

The newly launched guidelines introduce a structured, personalised care pathway designed to serve both as a practical resource for patients and a clinical reference for physicians. The published framework provides evidence-based recommendations on medication scheduling, dose optimisation, and continuity of care, enabling patients to observe Ramadan fasting safely while maintaining their Parkinson’s treatment regime.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Obaid Al Maktoum commended the initiative, noting that it represents “a powerful alignment between scientific innovation and the values of compassion, inclusion, and respect that define the UAE’s vision for healthcare.” He further emphasized:

“The UAE continues to champion medical advancements that honour cultural and spiritual traditions. These guidelines stand as a symbol of our nation’s leadership in delivering healthcare that is not only world-class but also deeply human-centered. Dubai, through this collaboration, has reaffirmed its position as a global hub for pioneering and inclusive medical excellence.”

Sheikh Faisal bin Obaid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation to the international faculty and authors behind the Ramadan Guidelines, stating:

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the distinguished authors, researchers, and clinicians who have dedicated their expertise to this noble cause. Your collective work not only advances medical science but also embodies the spirit of compassion and unity that lies at the heart of the UAE’s humanitarian vision.”

Dr Vinod Metta, director of Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Neuro-Rehabilitation and Consultant Neurologist at King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, stated: “This initiative represents a milestone in the global Parkinson’s community. For the first time, we have an evidence-based, multidisciplinary Ramadan framework that balances medical precision with cultural sensitivity. It ensures that patients can fast safely under professional guidance without compromising their clinical care.”

He added that the development of the guidelines was the result of “a truly global collaboration, involving dedicated teams from across continents who share a vision of accessible, personalized, and culturally relevant neurological care.”

Huzaifa Ibrahim, founder of Parkinson’s UAE, highlighted the impact of the initiative on patients and caregivers: “Taking the example of our wise leadership in the UAE, our mission has always been to empower People of Determination with Parkinson’s and their families with knowledge, confidence, and community. These guidelines bring hope and clarity to thousands of Muslims living with Parkinson’s in the world who wish to observe Ramadan, reaffirming that faith and health can coexist harmoniously.”

He further expressed gratitude to Sheikh Faisal bin Obaid Al Maktoum for his patronage and to King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence for its leadership, noting that this milestone “cements the UAE’s role as a global leader in compassionate and inclusive neurological healthcare.”

Addressing attendees, leaders from King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence emphasized that the guidelines reflect a commitment to aligning scientific excellence with cultural and religious considerations in healthcare delivery, positioning Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of globally relevant clinical innovation.

The guidelines are the result of a multi-centre international collaboration coordinated and led by King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, involving Parkinson’s specialists and academic partners across the Middle East (including Bahrain and Kuwait), as well as leading institutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, Germany, India, Asia, and Australasia.

The program is being led by an international faculty of specialists, including:

* Dr Vinod Metta, Director of Movement Disorders and Parkinson’s Neuro-Rehabilitation and Consultant Neurologist

* Professor K. Ray Chaudhuri, Consultant Neurologist

Organisers also acknowledged the contributions of global authors, international collaborators participating remotely, Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, and the POD Council for their role in supporting the development and dissemination of the guidelines.

The selection of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as the venue reflected the initiative’s focus on knowledge-sharing, research collaboration, and the global exchange of best clinical practice. The launch positions Dubai and the UAE, through King’s Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence, as a leading contributor to culturally responsive, evidence-based healthcare standards — offering a globally recognized framework to support Muslim patients living with Parkinson’s in observing Ramadan safely and with confidence.