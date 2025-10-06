Dubai patient beats tongue cancer after life-saving surgery at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai

A Dubai resident diagnosed with tongue cancer has successfully undergone life-saving surgery at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai. The patient, who was suffering from a rapidly progressing tumour, received timely intervention with a surgery that involved precise removal of the cancerous tissue, followed by reconstructive procedures to restore both function and quality of life.

When 54-year-old Duro Dretvic first visited King’s College Hospital London in Dubai in July, he believed he was dealing with a persistent ulcer on his tongue. For eight months, the sore had caused discomfort but had not healed. Tests quickly revealed that it was in fact carcinoma of the tongue.

Within hours of his consultation with Dr Kartic Rajaram, consultant maxillofacial surgeon, scanned and investigations were underway. An MRI confirmed a growth, and a biopsy established the cancer diagnosis. A CT scan later confirmed the cancer had not spread.

“I never imagined it could be something so serious,” said Dretvic. “At first, I thought it was just a stubborn ulcer, but when I heard it was cancer, I was shocked. Those first days were overwhelming, but the clarity and speed of the process helped me and my family cope.”

Dr Rajaram explained that the presentation was typical of oral cancers, which can often be mistaken for minor mouth ulcers if not investigated promptly. “When patients present with persistent sores or growths in the mouth, it is essential to act quickly,” he said. “The diagnosis was confirmed through biopsy, and based on imaging, we developed a treatment plan that involved complete removal of the tumour with reconstruction to preserve oral function.”

The surgery was performed just 11 days after his first hospital visit. The procedure involved removing the tumour, clearing lymph nodes in the neck, and reconstructing part of the tongue using tissue from Dretvic’s arm. “In such cases, the aim is not only to remove the cancer but also to restore the patient’s ability to speak, swallow, and maintain a normal quality of life,” explained Dr Rajaram. “This meant undertaking complex microvascular surgery to ensure the transferred tissue remained healthy and functional.”

The outcome was positive, as Dretvic began speaking the day after surgery and progressed from liquids to soft foods within days. By mid-August, he was well enough to be discharged home. “Seeing how quickly he recovered was very encouraging,” said Dr Rajaram. “His prognosis is good, and the early detection combined with a timely, coordinated approach made all the difference.”

Reflecting on his recovery, Dretvic said: “The difference between how I felt before and now is incredible. I can eat, drink, and talk again. I am deeply grateful to Dr Rajaram and the whole team for giving me back my normal life.”

Dr Rajaram added: “This case shows how vital it is to recognize the signs of oral cancers early and to approach treatment in a multidisciplinary way. By combining surgical expertise with radiology, pathology, anaesthesia, dietetics, speech therapy and nursing, we ensure patients not only survive but also regain their quality of life.”

Now Dretvic continues his recovery at home, regaining strength and resuming his normal routine. His case highlights the importance of early diagnosis and the advanced level of cancer treatment now available at King’s College Hospital London in Dubai.