Dubai Master's students launch AI platform to help creators monetise their expertise

A team of master's students in Dubai has launched an AI-powered platform aimed at helping content creators across the Middle East turn their social media audiences into sustainable businesses.

The startup, Creators Blueprint, was founded by Abubakar, a master's student at RIT Dubai, alongside Malak Dabjan, Soniya Rajpurohit, and Lebohang Khasipe, who are pursuing postgraduate studies at Middlesex University Dubai.

The founders say the idea came from observing a common challenge among creators in the region. While many fitness coaches, chefs, educators, beauty influencers and consultants regularly share valuable content online, few have simple tools to package and sell their expertise beyond brand partnerships.

"The creator economy across MENA is growing rapidly, but many creators still lack the infrastructure to build recurring income from their knowledge," said Malak Dabjan, product specialist.

Creators Blueprint uses artificial intelligence to analyse a creator's Instagram profile, identify potential digital products based on audience engagement, and generate a personalised online storefront. Through a single link, creators can sell digital products, offer consultation bookings and showcase affiliate recommendations without requiring website development or technical expertise.

"What we've built is more than a tool," said Lebohang Khasipe, technical co-founder. "It's a platform designed to help creators transform their expertise into digital products and new revenue streams within minutes."

Built and bootstrapped entirely in Dubai, the startup says it has onboarded more than 150 creators across the Middle East and North Africa without paid marketing during its early launch phase.

According to the company, one early user generated Dh3,850 in digital product sales within 48 hours of launching through the platform.

"The response has shown there is strong demand for creator-focused technology built specifically for this region," said Soniya Rajpurohit, co-founder and marketing head. "More creators are looking beyond sponsorships and exploring ways to build independent, long-term businesses."

As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for startups, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, the founders believe local creators are increasingly seeking tools that allow them to monetise their expertise while maintaining direct relationships with their audiences.

Creators Blueprint is currently expanding across the Middle East, with the team aiming to support creators, educators and professionals looking to build digital businesses around their knowledge.