Dubai Mall to soon house LuLu Hypermarket

Jamal bin Thaniah, chairman of Emaar Properties and Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International at the signing ceremony in the presence of Amit Jain, group CEO of Emaar Properties; Wasim Al Arabi, CEO of Emaar Malls; Ashraf Ali MA, executive director at LuLu Group, and Salim M A, director at LuLu Group.

The new hypermarket is expected to open by April 2023.

Published: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 1:35 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Nov 2022, 2:00 PM

Dubai Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in the world will soon have LuLu Hypermarket, one of the top supermarket retailers in the region as its anchor tenant. The agreement to this effect was signed by Jamal bin Thaniah, chairman of Emaar Properties, and Yusuff Ali M A, chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International, in the presence of Amit Jain, group CEO of Emaar Properties; Wasim Al Arabi, CEO of Emaar Malls; Ashraf Ali MA, executive director — LuLu Group; Salim MA, director at LuLu Group, and other officials of Emaar and LuLu Group.

The new hypermarket will primarily focus on a wide range of grocery and supermarket products specifically targeting at the large multinational population residing in Downtown Dubai and its adjoining neighbourhood. The new hypermarket is expected to open by April 2023.