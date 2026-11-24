Barq Vogue celebrated the official opening of its flagship boutique at Hessa 2 Building on Hessa Street, Al Barsha, on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The occasion marked a significant milestone for the Dubai-based luxury fashion house, whose approach brings together contemporary modest design, thoughtful craftsmanship and clothing suited to life in the Gulf.

The opening ceremony featured a ribbon-cutting by chief guest Malik Riaz Hussain, founder and chairman of BT Properties, alongside Barq Vogue chairman Muhammad Azam Bhatti and founder and CEO Muhammad Shahzaib Bhatti. The ceremony attracted a distinguished gathering from the UAE and international business community. Notable attendees included Dubai-based businessman Tariq Al Yousefi and Shahid Mehmood Qureshi, global sales head of BT Properties, alongside other respected business leaders, entrepreneurs, partners, family members and guests, among them former Pakistan international cricketer Wahab Riaz.

At the heart of Barq Vogue’s journey is a leadership vision centred on craftsmanship, timeless elegance and the ambition to establish a globally recognised luxury fashion house originating from Dubai. Under the chairmanship of Muhammad Azam Bhatti, the company is pursuing a long-term vision grounded in quality, excellence and enduring value. Bhatti, leads the brand’s creative direction, identity and development, bringing together contemporary modest fashion, refined craftsmanship and a distinctive approach to modern luxury.

The Hessa Street boutique reflects Barq Vogue’s understated design language through carefully arranged displays, warm architectural detailing and an environment intended for considered, personal shopping. The space brings the house’s collections together in one destination, allowing visitors to explore its approach to proportion, comfort and quiet luxury.

Barq Vogue designs for men and women who value refinement without excess. Its offering extends from the Barq Polo and Barq Shirt to the Medina range, Nomad and Oasis coordinated pieces, and a wider selection of shirts, trousers and tailored styles. Across the collection, the emphasis is on versatility, considered silhouettes and fabrics selected with the region’s climate and lifestyle in mind.

The house’s guiding expression, “Presence is not worn. It is carried,” captures its belief that confidence and elegance come from the individual, supported by garments that feel purposeful rather than ostentatious.

“Barq Vogue represents our vision of creating a luxury fashion house rooted in Dubai, where exceptional craftsmanship, contemporary modesty and timeless elegance come together. This flagship opening is an important milestone in our journey to establish Barq Vogue as an internationally recognised name in luxury fashion,” said Muhammad Shahzaib Bhatti, founder and CEO.

A vision beyond the flagshipThe opening establishes a physical home for Barq Vogue as it continues to develop its retail and digital presence. Looking ahead, the house aims to deepen its reach in the UAE, explore opportunities across the GCC and, over time, introduce its distinctive design identity to international markets.

For details, visit: Barq Vogue, Shop 3, Hessa 2 Building, Hessa Street, Al Barsha, Dubai or barqvogue.com and follow: @barqvogue.